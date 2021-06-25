BARRICADE SITUATION LAMB

Las Vegas police investigate a barricade situation at a business near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard on Friday, June 25, 2021.

 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

UPDATE: A suspect has been taken into custody without incident following a barricade situation at a Walgreens in the east Las Vegas Valley. 

Some road closures remain in place while officers clear the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation inside a Walgreens in the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road near Lamb Boulevard.

According to police, a suspect is believed to be inside a business, causing nearby businesses to evacuate. Expect road closures.

 

