UPDATE: A suspect has been taken into custody without incident following a barricade situation at a Walgreens in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Some road closures remain in place while officers clear the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation inside a Walgreens in the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road near Lamb Boulevard.
According to police, a suspect is believed to be inside a business, causing nearby businesses to evacuate. Expect road closures.
