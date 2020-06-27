LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a barricaded suspect shot himself in a motel room in the south valley on Saturday.
Police said they located a wanted kidnapping suspect about 4:45 p.m. at the Highland Inn Motel on Blue Diamond Road near Dean Martin Drive.
The kidnapping happened on Friday and the victim is safe at home, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Fred Haas told media at the scene.
Detectives were unable to make contact or have him exit the property. A single gunshot was heard from inside, Haas said, and SWAT was called to the scene.
The door was forced open by SWAT and the suspect was inside, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Haas said.
Haas said investigators will be on scene for a few more hours, but the roads have reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
