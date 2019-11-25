Circus Circus Casino

A general view of the Circus Circus hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One subject was taken into custody after a barricade situation at Circus Circus Manor.

About 11:18 a.m., an individual was found holding a firearm inside a hotel room in the area of 1000 block of Circus Circus Drive, according to Las Vegas police.

Some individuals were evacuated, according to Las Vegas police.

The subject was taken into custody without incident.

