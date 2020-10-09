LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police investigated a murder-suicide early Friday morning.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the incident began around 2 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 2600 block of E. Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive. Cuevas said police received a call about a suicidal person at an apartment complex.
Upon arrival, police found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Cuevas said the caller, a 52-year-old woman, was found with a weapon in her hand. Cuevas said NLVPD officers pulled out of the area and called SWAT for assistance.
NLVPD evacuated eight apartments while SWAT headed to the scene. Shortly after, police heard a gunshot. SWAT sent in a robot unit and found the woman dead.
Cuevas said due to the circumstances, police were investigating the incident as a murder suicide.
