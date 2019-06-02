LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were responding to a barricade situation Sunday morning.
According to Metro Police Lt. Chris Holmes, officers were called to an apartment complex located near West Russell Road and South Grand Canyon Drive around 7:48 a.m. Police initially received reports of a domestic incident at the complex.
Holmes said the situation turned into a barricade and officers were actively working the scene as of 9:45 a.m. Police have been trying to make contact with a suspect, but the suspect has not been responding to officers.
Holmes said SWAT had been called to assist. By 11 a.m., Holmes said the suspect surrendered to police and the barricade ended peacefully.
Road closures were in effect and police advised residents to avoid the area.
