LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to an armed man barricaded inside a northeast valley apartment.
Officers responded about 1:22 p.m. on October 21 to the 5300 block East Craig Road, near Nellis Air Force Base.
According to police, the original call was a domestic-related incident where a man is not allowing a woman and child to leave the apartment. It was reported to police that the man was armed.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the way Wednesday afternoon. Hours later, police said the situation was "resolved," and that the man was arrested without incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
