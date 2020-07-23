LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bally's Las Vegas reopened on Thursday for the first time since the mandated closure of nonessential businesses in March.
The reopening comes in the same week that the merger between Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment was finalized, creating the "largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S."
“To celebrate this exciting next chapter, we are incredibly happy to welcome our guests back to Bally’s Las Vegas, right at the heart of The Strip," said Gary Selesner, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.
Amenities now open at Bally's include gaming, mini golf, the Real Bodies exhibit, casino's pool and fitness center and food and beverage establishments.
The company was sued last month by the local Culinary Workers Union, which said that the restaurant Guy Fieri at Harrah's has not taken sufficient precautions to keep employees safe.
Bally's reopening follows reopenings of other Caesars properties including Caesars Palace, the Flamingo, Harrah’s and Paris Las Vegas.
