LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ball Corporation has announced it will build a nearly $290 million facility in North Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the company says it will build a new U.S. aluminum beverage packaging plant in North Las Vegas. The multi-line plant is scheduled to begin production in late 2022, the release notes.
The company says it plans to invest nearly $290 million in its North Las Vegas facility over multiple years.
The plant will supply a range of can sizes to a variety of beverage customers.
According to Ball, the facility is expected to create nearly 180 manufacturing jobs when fully operational. Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance said that the average wage will be $32.53.
APPROVED: Join us in welcoming Ball Corporation to Southern Nevada! The company will establish a new facility in the @CNLV. pic.twitter.com/SCS5aTaTrQ— Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (@LVGEA) September 23, 2021
The company said it chose the North Las Vegas location "due to its proximity to customer can-filling investments, increasing regional demand, the infrastructure in place, the regional labor base and the cooperation of state and local officials."
"Our new North Las Vegas plant is Ball's latest investment to serve accelerating demand for our portfolio of infinitely recyclable aluminum containers," said Kathleen Pitre, president, Ball beverage packaging North & Central America. "The new plant is supported by numerous long-duration contracts for committed volume with our strategic global partners and regional customers and will enable us to serve customer and consumer needs for more sustainable aluminum beverage packaging while furthering our Drive for 10 vision."
For more information about job opportunities at Ball's planned North Las Vegas plant, visit jobs.ball.com.
