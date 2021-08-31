LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bali Hai Golf Club is offering up its parking lot on Raiders game days.
Parking and exiting have been a problem at Allegiant Stadium since it first welcomed fans. Located just southeast of the stadium, Bali Hai Golf Club is offering a solution for some stadium-goers.
The club is offering exclusive parking for all events at Allegiant Stadium. Pre-party food, drinks, music, and games will be provided to parking customers.
Prices range from $30 to $50 for events and $45 to $75 for Raiders games.
The lot has 325 spots available and will open three hours prior to the events' scheduled start times.
Bali Hai, located at 5160 S Las Vegas Boulevard on the east side of the I-1,5 can offer quick access to the stadium without the hassle of game day traffic, the club said.
“The getting in and out of the lot saves a massive amount of time and aggravation by avoiding the congestion on the west side,” said Joe Dahlstrom, CEO of Paradigm Golf Group.
The parking lot is secured and monitored throughout the duration of events, the club said.
