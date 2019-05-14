LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother accused of intentionally drowning her child appeared in court Tuesday.
Linette Boedicker, 44, faces a murder charge after her 2-year-old daughter was found floating face up in a bathtub on May 11.
A judge set Boedicker's bail to $1 million after the defense argued for $50,000 bail. Court records indicate Boedicker's defense lawyer also asked media coverage be denied for Tuesday's hearing, but the judge allowed media to attend.
Officers responded to the Sunrise Terrace Apartments at 2855 N. Walnut Road, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 3 p.m., police said.
Metro homicide spokesman Lt. Ray Spencer said prior to police arriving, Boedicker called 9-1-1 to report that her 2-year-old daughter had drowned in the tub.
While on the phone, the dispatcher tried to instruct Boedicker to take her child out of the tub and perform CPR, but the instructions were ignored, Spencer said.
Police went to the apartment and Boedicker took nearly two more minutes to answer the door. The officer immediately attempted CPR and the child was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Spencer said.
After police spoke with Boedicker again, she was arrested, was charged with one count of open murder.
Boedicker's next court appearance was set for May 17.
