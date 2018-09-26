LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A man accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in the northwest Las Vegas Valley appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
Jorge Gomez-Peretz was arrested on Monday after police said he attempted to abduct the girl on her way to Justice M. Leavitt Middle School.
In court, prosecutors argued the girl was "violently pulled" into the suspect's car.
During a struggle, the girl was punched in the chest, although it was not clear if it was intentional or accident. If it was intentional, prosecutors said a sexual assault charge could be added.
Prosecutors said the suspect told police he thought the victim was older and that he dropped her off by the middle school.
According to Gomez-Peretz's defense attorney, the man has no criminal background and said his client is innocent until proven guilty.
Bail was set at $100,000 by the judge and said he should have no contact with children unless they are related.
A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 9.
