LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man charged in the beating of an elderly passenger aboard an RTC bus in December had a bail of $100,000 set in court Tuesday.
Nathaniel Graves, 26, was arrested Jan. 19 in connection with the Dec. 13 attack of a fellow passenger.
Graves was seen in surveillance footage hitting the victim multiple times, resulting in the loss of his eye. The victim was knocked unconscious during the attack, police said.
According to an arrest report, Graves' feet were propped up on a bus seat, resting against the victim's thigh. When the victim asked Graves to move his feet, Graves punched the victim once to the left side and twice to the right, angry that the victim had try swatting his feet away.
Graves was charged with mayhem, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and abuse of an older or vulnerable person with substantial bodily harm.
In addition to the bail amount, Graves will be under medium level electronic monitoring and must stay off RTC buses if he is released, per Judge Ann Zimmerman.
His next court appearance was set for Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
Why wasn't it attempted murder?
