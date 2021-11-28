1128 i-11 backup

I-11 facing south, south of College Drive in Henderson, Nevada on Nov. 28, 2021 (Regional Transportation Commission)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There was a backup on I-11 southbound in the southeast valley Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, drivers were experiencing heavy traffic on I-11 between College Drive south through Railroad Pass around 2:30 on Sunday. 

Nevada Trooper Ashlee Wellman said there are no reported crashes in the area at this time, that would cause the backup. 

Traffic cameras showed traffic returned to normal flow by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

