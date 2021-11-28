LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There was a backup on I-11 southbound in the southeast valley Sunday afternoon.
According to the Regional Transportation Commission, drivers were experiencing heavy traffic on I-11 between College Drive south through Railroad Pass around 2:30 on Sunday.
#FASTALERT 12:56 PM, Nov 28 2021Travel Alert: Heavy Traffic,I-11 Southbound, College Dr thru Railroad Pass,plan for long delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2021
Nevada Trooper Ashlee Wellman said there are no reported crashes in the area at this time, that would cause the backup.
Traffic cameras showed traffic returned to normal flow by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
