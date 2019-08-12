LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's Monday, Aug. 12, which means it's the first day back to school for the students of the Clark County School District.
About 312,000 students will be heading back to the classroom this school year and 1400 bus drivers will be hitting the road.
Andrew Bennett, public information officer for Nevada's Office of Traffic Safety, stressed the importance of following traffic laws to keep kids safe.
SAFETY TIPS:
- allow extra time (DON'T SPEED!)
- make sure students know how to go to/from school safely
- use designated drop off areas
"At the end of the day, our goal is zero fatalities for the school year, as it is for every day of this year," Bennett said.
CCSD debuted the Onboard app this year, an application designed to track school buses in real time.
"It's homegrown. It was created here in our transportation department," CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. "Finding ways to continue that communication so that they (parents) can monitor where the buses are."
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Matt Kelly Elementary School to take part in back to school festivities. Students got treated like stars while city and state officials along with parents cheered them on as they walked into school.
Sisolak said, "It's a great day to be here, it's an exciting day for these kids, seeing the look in their eyes. There's a little apprehension, parents are afraid to let them go. It's a good thing to head back to school and were excited, it's going to be a great school year."
