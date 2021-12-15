LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Christmas, Baby's Bounty announced it is turning its monthly Las Vegas Diaper Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 15, into a holiday celebration.
Families in need of diapers can register to pick up diapers, clothes, supplies and more at the special diaper bank.
Baby's Bounty said the group is partnering with Project Marilyn to provide period supplies to those who need them, and distribute clothing, toys, prizes and more surprises.
The organization is still accepting donations of diapers and wipes to help provide to families, with the greatest need in sizes 5 and 6. More information on how to help the organization can be found on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.