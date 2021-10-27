LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Baby's Bounty, a Southern Nevadan organization providing supplies for newborns and their families, said it will distribute its one millionth diaper at an upcoming diaper bank on Nov. 10 in North Las Vegas.
The organization launched the diaper bank program in May 2020, providing one week's worth of diapers and wipes for up to three children per family. So far, more than 17,000 families have received assistance from Baby's Bounty.
Also, Nov. 10 will mark 3 million baby wipes distributed.
The drive-thru event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd. Pre-registration is required.
