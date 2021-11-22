A Las Vegas police captain said it was a first when they recently caught someone selling dozens of baby turtles on the Strip.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police captain said it was a first when they recently caught someone selling dozens of baby turtles on the Strip.

The animals were seized. All 80 of them are now at The Animal Foundation where they are being adopted out. 

A surveillance camera over the Strip showed the seller set up on the sidewalk, and police said that is where he was selling turtles. Quite a few people stopped to take a look, some even took them out and held them.

The red-eared sliders were stuffed into suitcases for storage when they weren't on display for tourists. The turtles are a long-term commitment.

"If you get one of these quarter-sized babies, they will grow to be about a foot in diameter and will need a giant tank or a backyard pond," said Tasha Crabtree with The Animal Foundation. "These guys need to be in a tank, they need to have food and a light source, and so just being out and about on the Strip being sold is not ideal for them at all."

The Animal Foundation does get turtles and tortoises from time to time, but never 80 at once. They said this was one of their craziest intakes.

Their adoption fees are waived, so if you've ever thought about adopting a turtle, now is a great time.

