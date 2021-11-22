LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police captain said it was a first when they recently caught someone selling dozens of baby turtles on the Strip.
The animals were seized. All 80 of them are now at The Animal Foundation where they are being adopted out.
A surveillance camera over the Strip showed the seller set up on the sidewalk, and police said that is where he was selling turtles. Quite a few people stopped to take a look, some even took them out and held them.
Our @LVMPD officers encounter some of the strangest things in #vegas & while we appreciate entrepreneurship…we just can’t allow people to illegally sell things on the Strip. And that especially includes turtles! #LVMPD #Vegas #Cops #AnimalRescue #Operation #Turtle #Rescue pic.twitter.com/33OZhYDmVf— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) November 14, 2021
The red-eared sliders were stuffed into suitcases for storage when they weren't on display for tourists. The turtles are a long-term commitment.
"If you get one of these quarter-sized babies, they will grow to be about a foot in diameter and will need a giant tank or a backyard pond," said Tasha Crabtree with The Animal Foundation. "These guys need to be in a tank, they need to have food and a light source, and so just being out and about on the Strip being sold is not ideal for them at all."
The Animal Foundation does get turtles and tortoises from time to time, but never 80 at once. They said this was one of their craziest intakes.
Their adoption fees are waived, so if you've ever thought about adopting a turtle, now is a great time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.