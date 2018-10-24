LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 1-year-old baby who was found unresponsive earlier this month died of blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
Jaiden Stewart was found by Las Vegas Metro police detectives at a home in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson on Oct. 9.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby east of the Las Vegas Strip.
He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office listed Stewart's death as a homicide.
It was not known if anyone was arrested. Check back for updates.
