Restaurateur Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and award-winning chef Michael Mina are bringing their International Smoke restaurant to Las Vegas.
Opening in December at the MGM Grand on the Strip, the new restaurant will mark the eatery's fifth location.
The pair initially debuted International Smoke in 2016 as a pop-up at Mina Test Kitchen in San Francisco before opening the first brick and mortar location in San Francisco's East Cut neighborhood in 2017. Curry and Mina have since opened three additional locations throughout the country.
The menu at International Kitchen offers wood-fired dishes featuring flavorful spices, locally sourced meats, fresh seafood and plant-based options, in addition to a beverage program of crafty cocktails, boozy punch bowls and a carefully curated beer list, according to a news release.
The menu will feature some of International Smoke’s signature items, including:
- Smoked St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs: Choose between three distinct spice blends finished with signature international sauces including American Barbeque with Smokey Mama Sauce; Vietnamese Lemongrass with Saigon Streusel; and Korean Sesame-Gochujang with toasted black sesame seeds
- Shellfish Platter: Charcoal-grilled oysters, shrimp, lobster and crab are served hot and steamed tableside with lemon grass tea
- Ayesha’s Fresh Baked Cornbread: Served with Thai red curry butter
- Gina Jamaica: Ayesha’s signature cocktail with Absolut Elyx Vodka, Barsol Pisco, cucumber and basil
“Everyone knows Las Vegas is a food mecca that attracts travelers from all over the world looking to step outside their culinary comfort zone. That’s exactly what we want to bring to MGM Grand with International Smoke,” said Ayesha Curry.
International Smoke will be open daily for dinner. The restaurant will be located in the space currently occupied by Michael Mina PUB 1842, which will close this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.