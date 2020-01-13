LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Restaurateur Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and award-winning chef Michael Mina have opened the doors of their International Smoke eatery on the Las Vegas Strip.
Located at MGM Grand, the eatery, which features wood-fired dishes featuring flavorful spices, locally sourced meats, fresh seafood and plant-based options, marks International Smoke's fifth location.
The pair initially debuted International Smoke in 2016 as a pop-up at Mina Test Kitchen in San Francisco before opening the first brick and mortar location in San Francisco's East Cut neighborhood in 2017. Curry and Mina have since opened three additional locations throughout the country.
The menu features some of International Smoke’s signature items, including:
Ayesha's Fresh Baked Cornbread: glazed with Thai red curry butter, has quickly become a menu staple.
Mama Mina's Falafel: A Mina family recipe, served with hummus, cucumber and endive
Gina Jamaica: Ayesha’s signature cocktail with Absolut Elyx Vodka, Barsol Pisco, cucumber and basil
Smoked Korean Style Bone-In Short Rib, smoked for 17 hours on the bone, served with steamed rice, kimchi and toasted sesame.
“Everyone knows Las Vegas is a food mecca that attracts travelers from all over the world looking to step outside their culinary comfort zone. That’s exactly what we want to bring to MGM Grand with International Smoke,” Ayesha Curry said when the pair announced they would be opening at MGM Grand.
International Smoke opened in the space that was previously occupied by Michael Mina PUB 1842, which closed in fall 2019.
