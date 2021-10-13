LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Avelo Airlines announced a third route from Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The new route will go to Colorado's Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, about one hour north of Denver. Introductory flights will start at $39 one-way.
The service begins Dec. 15 from McCarran International Airport each Wednesday and Saturday.
The flight departs FNL at 12:05 p.m., arriving LAS at 1:00 p.m. The returning flight departs LAS at 1:40 p.m., arriving FNL at 4:30 p.m.
