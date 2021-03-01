LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting at an auto repair shop on Monday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on March 1 in the 3300 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Desert Inn Road.
A suspect allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from the Panda Auto shop and was confronted by shop employee, police said.
The employee and suspect got into a fight while the vehicle was moving, according to police. The employee fired his gun at the suspect and the vehicle stopped in the parking lot.
The suspect was "held at gunpoint" at the auto shop until police arrived, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Brian Boxler. The suspect was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to recover.
