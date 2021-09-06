LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Labor Day weekend typically means major deals and blowout sales at car dealerships, but this year is different.
“We’re not having the foot traffic that we normally see, right? We’re not seeing a lot of people coming in and buying cars,” said Scott McCoy, general sales manager of Subaru of Las Vegas.
McCoy said its because of a nationwide car chip and parts shortage.
Factories started shutting down early last year, when they were hit by the first wave of the pandemic.
“As manufacturers and brands start to build and ramp up their inventory, they don’t have the parts and the supplies they need to build this inventory.”
He said Subaru handled the first year well, not feeling the immediate effects of the problem, but with the delta variant taking off, it’s now hitting them.
“As we start to reopen and as manufacturers, even overseas, reopen, they also run into out breaks within the factories, within their individual areas of manufacturing and they then have to shut down again,” McCoy said.
He said he's confident that the shortages are temporary, and said his team has managed to adapt to business models that may stick around even after the virus dies down.
He said focusing on digital and online sales experiences has helped, while keeping everyone socially distanced and safe.
“It’s just going to be a different way a little bit longer, but even after this thing clears up, there’s still some great things that we’re going to stick to," he said.
McCoy said as part of the shortage, customers typically can’t walk into the dealership and leave the same day with a new car. Instead, they may have to wait a few days or weeks for the car to arrive.
