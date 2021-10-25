LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New services related to intellectual or developmental disabilities, including autism, have expanded to rural counties in Nevada.
Nevadans in rural counties can now contact the Rural Regional Center (RRC), along with the Autism Treatment Assistance Program (ATAP) of the Aging and Disability Services Division (ADSD) of the Department of Health and Human Services.
RRC provides services such as case management, supported residential living, day habilitation and caregiver respite.
For more information on RRC, call (775) 687-5162.
ATAP is designed to help families with the cost of therapies for their children diagnosed with autism.
To apply for ATAP or for additional information, contact either 775-687-0113 or adsdatap@adsd.nv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.