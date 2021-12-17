LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Lousiana Office of Motor Vehicles is adding an optional autism indicator to driver’s licenses for those who qualify.
“I think it’s a win-win for both law enforcement and the autism community. It’s important that law enforcement knows who they’re dealing with and I don’t want to speak for law enforcement or the autism community, but I think it raises situational awareness for law enforcement officers when they know they may be dealing with someone who is autistic,” said OMV Public Information Officer Matthew Boudreax told WAFB.
The indication is shown as a puzzle piece on the license.
It can also include the initials “AN” if the driver has autism and needs accommodations. The indicator is also under the drivers picture, according to a news release.
Boudreaux told WAFB said Louisiana law requires the OMV to provide an autism designation if a driver who qualifies requests it.
“Of course, they train to deal with all kinds of different drivers whether it be deaf or hard-of-hearing, combat veterans, and of course autistic, and this law requires that law enforcement officers do a certain amount of training dealing with autistic individuals.”
According to the department, applicants must provide one of the following documents to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in order to have the designation added:
- Medical Examiner’s Certification of Autism Spectrum Disorder form completed by the medical or mental health professional
- A statement from a qualified mental health professional licensed in Louisiana or any other state or territory of the United States verifying the applicant’s disability.
