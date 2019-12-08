LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State leaders want drivers in Las Vegas and across Nevada to "Give a Click" this holiday season.
The slogan is part of a new campaign, encouraging everyone to buckle up.
The safety message comes on the heels of a new state report showing that fatal crashes in Nevada were up 26% in November 2019, compared to November 2018.
“We do see a spike in unrestrained fatalities from the end of October through the end of the year,” Andrew Bennett, spokesman for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, said.
Mix together more holiday parties and more people out-and-about, Bennett added it’s a dangerous recipe for the roads.
“The holidays also bring a heavy time of impairment,” he said. “And impairment and the lack of seat belt usage go hand-in-hand.”
Nevada is one of 15 states in the country where a vehicle cannot be pulled over, simply because someone was not wearing a seat belt.
“It is a secondary violation,” Bennett explained. Bennett wants to change that the next time Nevada lawmakers meet.
Many valley drivers have noticed more safety messages on the highways too.
Bennett said all those catchy phrases and new campaigns are catching people’s attention. He believes it’s making a difference.
“We saw 45% of our fatalities in 2018 of the occupants were unrestrained,” he said. “So far, we have a had a decrease but it's still about 33%.”
As 2019 winds down, the DUI strike team is just ramping up.
“We had about 80 DUI arrests last New Years Eve,” Bennett said. “About 95% of them were locals and so this isn't because we're Vegas and we have tourists.”
For the final few weeks of the year, the strike team will be out in full force.
Since starting in October 2018, the DUI strike team has made more than 1,200 arrests, some of those were repeat offenders. They hope to expand the team next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.