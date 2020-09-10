LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities suspect arson after a fire at a motel near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
According to a tweet from Las Vegas Fire Department, a person was trapped inside a unit after a door to a room at the Desert Hills Motel, 2121 Fremont Street, was on fire.
F3H TOC: 11:19AM 2121 Fremont St. Desert Hills Motel door to room on fire-person trapped inside - fire OUT by another resident, occupt OUT & OK, arson by another resident / in custody on scene, will be taken to CCDC Arson 1st degree, $25K dmg, no inj’s reported. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/1pREzlihNb— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 10, 2020
The fire department said that another resident put the fire out and the occupant got out as well.
Investigators determined arson by another resident at the motel, and the person was taken into custody on scene, the tweet said.
The fire is estimated to have caused $25,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
