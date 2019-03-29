LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities said they were still searching for a Las Vegas teen who was reported missing a year ago.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have asked the public for help in locating 16-year-old Tiffany Terwilliger. She was reported missing on March 29, 2018.
Terwilliger was last seen at her home in the valley, according to NCMEC. The center said she may still be in the Las Vegas area, or travelling to Yucaipa, California.
Authorities said Terwilliger is 5'6, has brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. Authorities also mentioned Terwilliger's ears are pierced.
Anyone with any information in regards to Terwilliger's whereabouts were urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.
Tips can also be sent to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 702-828-3111.
