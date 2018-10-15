LYON COUNTY, NV (FOX5) -- The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who's from California.
Karlie Gusé was reported missing in Chalfant, CA, near Bishop, and has family ties to Yerington, NV, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was last seen early Saturday morning in Chalfant walking towards Highway 6.
The Sheriff's Office said Gusé did not have any personal belongings with her.
Gusé has dark blonde hair, blue eyes and stands at about 5'7", the Sheriff's Office said. Officials believe she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with any information in regards to Gusé's whereabouts are urged to call the Mono County Sheriff's Office at 760-932-7549 using option seven or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-436-6620.
