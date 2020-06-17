LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search and Rescue joined Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and park rangers at Valley of Fire State Park on Wednesday night to search for a hiker reported missing.
Nicholas Bizov, 23, is a day hiker who was reported missing on June 17. Authorities said he's 6'4" tall and 230 lbs. with shaggy brown hair.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
