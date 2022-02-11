LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Logan County are warning the public of counterfeit bills that could be circulating throughout the community.
According to Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory, someone tried to use a fake $100 dollar bill as part of a $2500 bond payment. The bill appeared to have some foreign characters on it.
Officials are alerting the public so businesses and other community members can be on the lookout for potential others.
If you come across one of these bills, notify your local law enforcement, so officials can notify the Secret Service.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.