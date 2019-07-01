LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting on July 1, 2013, the Carpenter 1 fire burned 28,000 acres near Mt. Charleston after a lightning strike in the area.
It took nearly $28 million to suppress the fire and crews battled the fire for more than three weeks.
Six years later, officials remember the fire's impact on the area.
