LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said their troopers made 252 traffic stops in their Memorial Day enforcement campaign.
As of 9 p.m. on May 31, NHP said they noted 80 drivers who took to the shoulder or off-road, 150 moving violations, seven crashes and five DUI arrests.
One person was arrested on a warrant for battery domestic violence, the agency said.
The Monday-only campaign near the state line was led by the DUI Strike Team, made up of NHP and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. California Highway Patrol assisted on their side of the border.
That patrol car “was” clean, car wash at the end of shift for sure. Stay on the pavement folks. #california #drivesafe #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/OYDvuyKcgv— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 31, 2021
NHP continued Monday night patrolling I-15 near Primm, where heavy traffic delays were seen through the holiday for drivers heading toward California.
Cumulative data for the entire holiday weekend was not yet immediately available from either law enforcement agency.
