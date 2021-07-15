LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is looking for a man who walked away from a transitional housing center in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, inmate Freddie Wright left the Casa Grande Transitional Housing facility at 2 p.m. Wednesday for work but did not report to his approved job site. Escape procedures were initiated around 3:30 p.m., the release notes.
According to NDOC, Wright arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on Jan. 30, 2018, from Clark County. He is serving a sentence of 48-120 months for driving under the influence.
Wright is 5-feet-11-inches tall and 160 pounds. According to the release, he has tattoos on both arms, back and chest, including “Kimberly” on his right hand and “Wifey Right” on his left.
He is also known as Jabari, Hassell, Miniker and Bar. He is affiliated with the Crips gang, NDOC says.
A retake warrant has been issued, according to NDOC. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wright should immediately call 911.
