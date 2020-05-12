LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search and Rescue announced that a previously missing 69-year-old man has been located.
According to a news release, Robert Kudika was last seen May 10 at approximately 10 p.m. near the 3500 block of Gloucester Gate.
Kudika may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
