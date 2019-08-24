ELKO, Nev. (AP/FOX5) -- Authorities in rural northeastern Nevada say a mine bus collided head-on with a tractor-trailer rig Saturday, killing two people and injuring others.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the collision occurred about six miles north of Carlin on State Route 766 around 6:35 a.m. on Aug. 24. SR 766 leads to several mines operated by Nevada Gold Mines.
Carlin is 213 miles east of Reno and about 22 miles southwest of Elko.
A semi-tractor trailer was headed south in a curve on the road, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Coach USA mine bus, NHP said. There were 21 occupants on the bus, one of whom died at the scene.
The semi driver was also killed in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.
NHP trooper Jim Stewart said more than 12 people were injured, some seriously. All occupants of the bus were transported to a hospital in Elko for treatment.
Five people were in critical condition, NHP said.
Buses transport miners to the region's gold mines in shifts.
Nevada Gold Mines' website said it operates eight mines along with processing facilities and is a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp.
