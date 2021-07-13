LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person has been arrested after Clark County Animal Control and Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a dog in the northeast valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.