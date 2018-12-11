LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A woman is still in critical condition after a fire at a Las Vegas auto repair shop near Valley View Blvd and Twain Avenue.
Authorities spent hours on scene Tuesday investigating what caused the fire that destroyed three cars and much of the garage at Midnight Motors Auto Repair.
The auto-repair shop sits alongside several other businesses specializing in the same kind of repair. Workers say the entire area filled with smoke while some shops were forced to close early.
"A lot of other shops on the other side, those guys did get a lot of smoke and a lot of the guys who were walking through the back entrance ended up getting evacuated," said Daison Orozco with a repair shop named Vegas HID.
None of the other shops caught fire, but some did have smoke damage. One worker says he saw the flames and then grabbed a fire extinguisher.
"I just tried to help them, but it was too big inside,” said Kenny of Tyler Express. “I could not do anything."
Authorities told FOX5 the woman injured sustained serious burns and was in critical condition after firefighters rescued her from the burning building.
