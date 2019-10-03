LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attorneys for victims of the 1 October shooting announced Thursday that a settlement has been reached with MGM Resorts in pending lawsuits.
In a press release, Eglet Adams Law Offices in Las Vegas estimated the settlement will be between $735 million and $800 million for victims of the Route 91 shooting on Oct. 1, 2017.
Eglet Adams said they represent nearly 2,500 victims. A press conference on the settlement will take place at 10:30 a.m.
MGM Resorts announced they will hold a press conference regarding the settlement at Kantz Law Offices in San Diego at 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
