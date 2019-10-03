MGM says it could pay up to $800 million for possible settlements related to Vegas massacre

MGM Resorts thinks it could pay as much as $800 million for lawsuits related to the 2017 massacre in Las Vegas, though it's not clear when or if settlements will be reached.

 Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attorneys for victims of the 1 October shooting announced Thursday that a settlement has been reached with MGM Resorts in pending lawsuits.

In a press release, Eglet Adams Law Offices in Las Vegas estimated the settlement will be between $735 million and $800 million for victims of the Route 91 shooting on Oct. 1, 2017.

Eglet Adams said they represent nearly 2,500 victims. A press conference on the settlement will take place at 10:30 a.m.

MGM Resorts announced they will hold a press conference regarding the settlement at Kantz Law Offices in San Diego at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

