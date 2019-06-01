LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- A lawyer said Kelsey Turner, her boyfriend Jon Kennison and their mutual roommate Diana Pena, are headed to trial in the killing of a California psychiatrist.
Attorneys Brian Smith, who represents Turner, said she, Kennison and Pena are scheduled to appear before a Las Vegas judge on Monday on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.
All three were arrested in connection to the slaying of 71-year-old Thomas Kirk Burchard.
Burchard's body was found in the trunk of Turner's car on a desert road near the Lake Mead National Recreational Area on March 7.
According to an arrest report, police were called to a suspicious vehicle near Lake Mead at about 9:30 a.m. on March 7. The blue 2017 Mercedes-Benz with California license plates had not been reported stolen and belonged to someone with named Kwong, according to police.
Police said they noticed blood on the seats, latex gloves and evidence of a small fire inside the car. The Clark County Coroner's office noticed defensive wounds on his body and said Burchard died of blunt force injury to the head and ruled his death a homicide.
Police records said Burchard's longtime girlfriend had reported him missing in early March. Burchard told his girlfriend he had to take care of a few things in Las Vegas and the girlfriend said he flew to Las Vegas to visit Turner on March 1.
The woman said she started getting texts that didn't sound like Burchard, according to the report. The girlfriend told police she believed Turner and Turner's boyfriend may have killed Burchard.
On March 8, police received a search warrant for Turner's home. Police found blue striped towels that matched a towel found in the trunk of the Mercedes and a door ripped away from the hinges with blood on it. In the garage, police found blood, footprints and cleaning supplies, according to the report.
A search warrant for Turner's phone also showed the phone was away from her home on March 5 and was turned off on March 7, the day the discovery of Burchard's body was reported by media.
Turner was eventually arrested on March 28 in California before being extradited to Nevada. Pena was arrested in connection to the murder on April 13 and Kennison was arrested four days later on April 17.
According to Smith, their preliminary hearing will be called off because a grand jury handed an indictment which moved the case to Nevada state court for trial.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.