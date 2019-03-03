LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An eviction notice citing "lewd activity" and "disorder" was posted on the front window of one of Fremont East's oldest bars on Friday.
The notice was posted by Beauty Bar's landlord, according to the bar's sole owner and managing member, Roxie Amoroso.
Amoroso took over as the single owner of the bar at 517 Fremont Street in November, but said she has spent much of the time since out of state.
"We are in full compliance with our lease. The issues they are citing.... are events that took place in October and were corrected with assistance from Metro. ... We restaffed security," Amoroso said by phone Saturday night.
The notice posted on March 1 was an order for Red Wolf Dead LLC to evict within three days. According to Amoroso, the notice wasn't served by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police or the City of Las Vegas.
"Multiple incidents involving Metro Police. ... Tenant has failed to maintain all activities in a decent, orderly, respectful manner," the notice stated as the reason for eviction.
"Tenant has permitted lewd activity, disorder, disturbances and other activities which has endangered the health and safety of patrons and interfered with the quiet enjoyment of the neighboring tenants," the notice said.
The notice states further legal action can be taken should the owner not comply.
In a statement Sunday, Amoroso's attorney, Stephen Stubbs, called the eviction "illegal" and "dishonest."
"This notice of eviction contains false and libelous information. The notice of eviction is also illegal, as it was not filed with the Constable, nor did it comply with Nevada law," Stubbs said via email.
By phone, Stubbs said it comes down to the landlord wanting a business in the space that is willing to pay tens of thousands more in rent, but that the landlord had not gone through the proper avenues to evict Beauty Bar.
"We certainly will fight it, as early as [Monday]," Stubbs said.
Amoroso said the Garcia Group manages the property, and the land is owned by the same LLC connected to the Plaza hotel, T-Breo II LLC.
"The Plaza Hotel already has a deal in place to lease the combined property (Beauty Bar and former Don’t Tell Mommas [sic]) to the owners of Commonwealth and Park on Fremont ..." Stubbs wrote.
Plaza Hotel and Garcia Group did not immediately respond for comment.
Metro Police were not available on Saturday or Sunday to provide details on the alleged incidents.
"We never closed. We had a show [Friday] night," Amoroso said. The bar opened later than posted business hours on Saturday night.
However, a show scheduled for Saturday night was moved to Velveteen Rabbit in the Arts District.
There were multiple events booked for the coming months at Beauty Bar, according to Beauty Bar's Facebook page.
Annual festival Punk Rock Bowling tweeted the venue was temporarily closed, stating on Twitter, "We will post information as it develops. We appreciate your support and understanding."
Piano bar Don't Tell Mama, next door to Beauty Bar, closed its doors after nearly 10 years in February, but plans to reopen in Neonopolis one block west on March 19.
That property was also owned by T-Breo II LLC, according to county records.
Joanna Kim-Pham, co-owner of Don't Tell Mama, said the bar's lease expired in summer 2017, however at the time she said didn't know that the landlord didn't intend on renewing the lease.
After asking about it with the intention to renew, Kim-Pham said they were told in late 2018 they had five months to leave.
