LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Attention voters: mail-in ballots will be sent to all active registered voters in Clark County this week.
According to a release sent Wednesday, voters should receive their ballots by Oct. 17. Voters can mail their ballots to the Election Department using provided post-paid envelopes, or by dropping it off at a designated ballot collection site, the county said in a release.
"Anyone voting by mail ballot is reminded to follow all the directions for the ballot, especially the requirement to sign the outside of the envelope provided," the release stated. "The signature is used to verify that the ballot was completed by the voter."
PROBLEMS? HERE'S WHO TO CONTACT
Anyone who does not receive one, but wishes to vote by mail, should contact the Election Department (702) 455-VOTE (8683).
HOW TO FILL OUT/SEND YOUR MAIL-IN BALLOT
A video showing how to fill out and send in your mail ballot is available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.
PREFER TO VOTE IN PERSON? HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Voters who prefer using a voting machine on or before Election Day should find a site closest to them. Every in-person voting site will also double as a ballot drop-off location, the county said.
Early voting begins Oct. 17 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day falls on Nov. 3.
FIND A POLLING PLACE
Nevada Locations and Information on November 2020 Election
Voters who prefer to vote in person at a voting machine may do so during early voting, which lasts from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30, or on Election Day, Nov. 3. A list of early voting and Election Day voting locations is also available through the department website, and every in-person voting site will also be a ballot drop-off location.
"Most voters have already received a sample ballot from the County, and with more than 70 contests on the ballot including five ballot questions, voters should use their sample ballot to prepare to vote," the county said.
(1) comment
Can't wait to see how many people live at my address.
