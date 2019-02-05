LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An attempted carjacking of a Pizza Hut delivery car turned into a shootout in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded about 4:45 p.m. to a neighborhood near Walnut Road and Owens Avenue. The call initially was for a carjacking.
Police said a witness "interjected" and then that person and the suspect exchanged gunfire. Another witness also fired at the suspect.
The white car with a Pizza Hut delivery light on top remained at the scene through the investigation, riddled with bullet holes.
The suspect was able to flee, police said, yet no one was shot or injured.
The driver's involvement during and after the shooting was not clear as the scene was still under investigation late Tuesday night.
A neighbor who reached out to FOX5 who did not wish to be identified, said nearly a dozen bullets were shot into her house.
She described the "terrifying moment": "... Bullet holes are through mine and my husbands room, through our bathroom, and through our kid's room."
She said they thought the noise was firecrackers being set off nearby. She grabbed her daughters, aged 4 and 5, and ran into the bathroom.
"Two bullets barely missed [her husband] and I was sitting on the couch when one barely missed me," she told FOX5.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro Police.
Check back for details.
