LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman woke to another woman "stabbing her repeatedly" inside her apartment near the Strip Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 10. The woman was sleeping in her apartment bedroom in the 2500 block of Sherwood Street near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road when the second woman began stabbing her.
Gordon said the victim ran out of her apartment and across the street where she was met by responding LVMPD patrol officers.
Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other, but the nature of their relationship was unclear. The suspect was still outstanding.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive, Gordon said.
