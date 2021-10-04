LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golf enthusiasts will soon have another place to visit in Las Vegas.
Golden Entertainment announced on Monday that it has partnered with Flite Golf & Entertainment to bring Atomic Range to Las Vegas.
According to a news release, Atomic Range is a 92,000-square-foot golf entertainment destination on seven acres of land adjacent to The STRAT Hotel. The venue will be located on Las Vegas Boulevard, just north and adjacent to The STRAT.
Golden Entertainment says Atomic Range will span four stories and feature more than 100 hitting bays when it opens in 2023.
According to the release, the venue will also include four bars, meeting space and a 12,000-square-foot Astrocade.
