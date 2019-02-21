LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a suspect in the attempted murder of a Virginia police officer.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has matched the U.S. Marshals Service's offer of a $5,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and apprehension of a suspect, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the ATF, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, have been operating 24 hours a day to find Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, W.Va., with concentrated efforts in the Princeton, W.Va., area, the release said. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Information on the investigation or Gray's whereabouts can be submitted to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov or questions@VSP.VIRGINIA.GOV. If you have critical or urgent information, call 911 or local law enforcement directly.
