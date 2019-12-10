Surveillance footage from a robbery at a North Las Vegas gun store. (ATFSanFrancisco/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced on Monday that authorities are offering a reward for information on two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a North Las Vegas gun store. 

The ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) — the trade association for the firearms industry — for a total reward of $5,000. 

According to the ATF, on Nov. 20 at about 1:30 a.m., two suspects entered the New Frontier Armory gun store, 150 E. Centennial Parkway #110, and stole six handguns from the store. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF (1-800-283-4867) or the North Las Vegas Police Department (702-633-9111).

