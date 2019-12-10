LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced on Monday that authorities are offering a reward for information on two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a North Las Vegas gun store.
The ATF is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) — the trade association for the firearms industry — for a total reward of $5,000.
#BreakingNews @ATFSanFrancisco & @NSSF offer a $5,000 #reward for information on 2 suspects involved in a gun store burglary in North Las Vegas. Check corresponding tweet for video of the suspects involved. pic.twitter.com/359KmbgkUa— ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) December 9, 2019
According to the ATF, on Nov. 20 at about 1:30 a.m., two suspects entered the New Frontier Armory gun store, 150 E. Centennial Parkway #110, and stole six handguns from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF (1-800-283-4867) or the North Las Vegas Police Department (702-633-9111).
Video of suspects burglarizing North Las Vegas gun store. Anyone with any information on this crime should call ATF @ (1-800-ATF-GUNS) or @NLVPD @ (1-702-633-9111). pic.twitter.com/Jjp9WQTpYP— ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) December 9, 2019
