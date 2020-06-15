LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering cash rewards for information regarding the theft of guns at a local firearm shop.
According to a release sent Monday, Loaded Chamber Custom Gunsmithing, Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL), located at 4555 S. Fort Apache Road, was burglarized on June 11. About 4:33 a.m. that day, multiple suspects were caught on video surveillance footage stealing six guns from the property before fleeing.
AFT and NSSF are both offering separate cash rewards ($2,500) totaling $5,000 for details leading to the capture of the suspects involved.
According to the release, the money is part of a larger cooperative agreement between the agencies to match reward offerings in federally licensed firearm retail theft cases.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ATF or Las Vegas police. ATF is reachable at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). LVMPD Crime Stoppers can be reached at 702-385-5555.
