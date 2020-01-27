LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Atari-themed hotel is planned for Las Vegas, officials recently announced.
Atari last week announced it had signed a licensing agreement with True North Studio, a U.S. real estate developer, and GSD Group, for the development of Atari-branded hotels in eight cities in the United States, according to a news release.
The Atari-themed hotels "will feature common areas following the latest rends in hospitality, with a focus on the video game universe and the Atari brand," the news release added. Atari is known for games such as "Asteroids," "Centipede," "Pong," among others.
The hotels will include an eSports studio, an Atari gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, a bakery, movie theater and a gym.
Developers plan to break ground this year on the first hotel, located in Phoenix close to the "Woz U" university campus, which was created by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.
In addition to Las Vegas, the other cities that are planned for the Atari-themed hotels include Austin, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, San Francisco, California, San Jose, California and Seattle, Washington.
No additional information has been provided on any of the other locations besides Phoenix.
