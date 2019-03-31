Family mourns slain teen

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said detectives were investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.

NLVPD said officers were called to the area of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard. The department Tweeted about the homicide about 1:50 p.m. 

Police had closed one of westbound lanes on Carey Avenue, NLVPD said.

Valley residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

