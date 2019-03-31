LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said detectives were investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.
NLVPD said officers were called to the area of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard. The department Tweeted about the homicide about 1:50 p.m.
Police had closed one of westbound lanes on Carey Avenue, NLVPD said.
NLVPD PIO enroute to scene. https://t.co/9pqCNIxQZL— NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 31, 2019
Valley residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.